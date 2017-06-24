Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Heads to bench Saturday

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Sanchez caught all 10 innings in Friday's walkoff win over the Rangers, so he'll get the day off for Saturday's matinee. Austin Romine will draw the start behind the dish in his place.

