Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 14th blast of 2017 on Friday
Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI Friday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez's 14th bomb of the year gave the Yankees a one-run lead in the fifth inning of the game they'd go on to lose. He's followed up his amazing 2016 season with an outstanding .280/.362/.505 slash line, making him one of a very few elite options at catcher.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...