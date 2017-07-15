Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 14th blast of 2017 on Friday

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBI Friday against the Red Sox.

Sanchez's 14th bomb of the year gave the Yankees a one-run lead in the fifth inning of the game they'd go on to lose. He's followed up his amazing 2016 season with an outstanding .280/.362/.505 slash line, making him one of a very few elite options at catcher.

