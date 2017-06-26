Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits ninth home run of month

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and one walk Sunday against the Rangers.

Sanchez's three-run blast put the Yankees back in the game, but they ultimately lost 7-6. In June, Sanchez has hit nine home runs and has 25 RBI in 82 plate appearances. Sanchez remains one of the premier catchers in the game.

