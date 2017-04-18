Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progressing well in rehab
Sanchez (biceps) has begun swinging a bat with his left hand and is set to begin throwing Wednesday, Sweeny Murti of Sportsradio 66 WFAN reports.
Sanchez is slowly working his way back from a Grade 1 bicep strain, but he says that he's been feeling good. His ability to resume throwing Wednesday is a positive sign but it's difficult to say exactly when the slugging catcher will be ready to return to the lineup. More information should become available as he progresses through his rehab program.
