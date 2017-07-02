Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches base three times in loss
Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a walk Sunday in Houston.
Sanchez and Aaron Judge accounted for four of New York's six hits as the Yankees narrowly avoided their first shutout loss of the season with a run in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately for the Bronx Bombers, neither young star got an at-bat with runners in scoring position while the rest of the team went 1-for-10 in such situations.
