Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Reaches base three times in loss

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a walk Sunday in Houston.

Sanchez and Aaron Judge accounted for four of New York's six hits as the Yankees narrowly avoided their first shutout loss of the season with a run in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately for the Bronx Bombers, neither young star got an at-bat with runners in scoring position while the rest of the team went 1-for-10 in such situations.