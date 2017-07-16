Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out front end of doubleheader
Sanchez is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.
After a busy break in which he participated in the Home Run Derby in addition to making his first All-Star appearance, Sanchez started the Yankees' first two games of the second half. He'll finally get a breather for the front end of the doubleheader, but it's expected that Sanchez will be back behind the plate for the nightcap. Austin Romine draws the start at catcher for the matinee.
