Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes normal BP Wednesday
Sanchez (biceps) took normal batting practice in the cage and threw from 120 feet Wednesday, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
This represents two major steps in his rehab, after he was most recently hitting off a tee and had been throwing from 60 and 90 feet. Throwing from 120 feet was thought to be the biggest step for him to clear, so it will be interesting to see how his injury responds to the day's activities. He remains without a firm timetable for a rehab assignment.
