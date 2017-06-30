Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes seat Friday

Sanchez is not in the lineup Friday against the Astros, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez will head to the bench after starting each of the past five games for the Yankees. Austin Romine will draw the start behind the dish in his stead.

