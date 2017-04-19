Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Throws for first time Wednesday
Sanchez (biceps) threw for the first time Wednesday, Newsday's Erik Boland reports.
In the photo that Boland tweeted, Sanchez looked to be playing catch from roughly 60 feet before the game -- the first time he has thrown in his recovery. Sanchez tweeted Wednesday that his rehab is going well and he hopes to be swinging soon. Manager Joe Girardi said Sanchez has been catching five or six inning "games" from a pitching machine. It is unclear exactly when he will be able to go on a rehab assignment, but he appears to be progressing well.
