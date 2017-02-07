Sanchez announced Tuesday that he will not play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez had been planning to play for the Dominican Republic but ultimately changed his mind. He wants a full spring with his teammates to prepare for the start of the regular season. His power pace from last season (20 homers in 229 plate appearances) is not sustainable, but he is arguably the Yankees' best hitter (171 wRC+) and it seems likely he will be in the three-hole four days a week at a minimum.