Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Will not play in WBC
Sanchez announced Tuesday that he will not play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
Sanchez had been planning to play for the Dominican Republic but ultimately changed his mind. He wants a full spring with his teammates to prepare for the start of the regular season. His power pace from last season (20 homers in 229 plate appearances) is not sustainable, but he is arguably the Yankees' best hitter (171 wRC+) and it seems likely he will be in the three-hole four days a week at a minimum.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Fastest player to 20 homers•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Stays hot with two more hits Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues power bonanza with two more bombs•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Stays hot with game-winning homer Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers again in three-hit game•