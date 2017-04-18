Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Torres was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with Double-A Trenton due to right shoulder soreness, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.
This is the first news of Torres dealing with shoulder soreness, so it's likely that the team is just being cautious with their prized prospect by sitting him out Tuesday. He'll be considered day-to-day for the time being.
