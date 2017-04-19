Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Diagnosed with shoulder inflammation
Torres was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation and is not expected to be sidelined for any extended period, the Bergen Record's Pete Caldera reports.
It sounds like he is simply day-to-day, although he will likely be given at least a couple days off just to be safe. This should not affect Torres' value in dynasty or single-season leagues. Torres was hitting .237/.341/.342 with zero home runs and one steal in 44 plate appearances prior to the injury.
