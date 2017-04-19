Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Lands on 7-day DL
Torres was placed on the 7-day minor league disabled list, retroactive to April 18, with mild rotator cuff tendinitis.
While initially considered day-to-day, Torres' injury is significant enough to warrant a trip to the DL. Nonetheless, it doesn't seem like a severe injury, so it is likely he will return by late next week. With Double-A Trenton, Torres had been hitting .237 in 38 at-bats before the injury.
