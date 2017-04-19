Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday that the belief is that Torres is dealing with bicep tendinitis, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.

Torres was scratched from the Double-A Trenton lineup Tuesday and will likely undergo an MRI in the coming days. A more precise diagnose should become available shortly. He'll remain day-to-day.

