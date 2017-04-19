Yankees' Gleyber Torres: May have bicep tendinitis
Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday that the belief is that Torres is dealing with bicep tendinitis, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.
Torres was scratched from the Double-A Trenton lineup Tuesday and will likely undergo an MRI in the coming days. A more precise diagnose should become available shortly. He'll remain day-to-day.
More News
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Will see time at second and third•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Reassigned to minors camp•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Receives invite to spring training•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: To begin 2017 in Double-A•
-
Yankees' Gleyber Torres: Making transition to second base•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...