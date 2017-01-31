Torres received an invitation to the big league club's spring training.

Coming off a standout showing at the Arizona Fall League where he hit .403 with a 1.158 OPS, Torres has been tabbed as one of the Yankees' most promising prospects, so it comes as no surprise that he'll train at their top camp. Although Torres is sound in the field and has continued improving his swing, chances remain slim that he'll make his way up to the majors in 2017. At just 20 years old, Torres has yet to play above the High-A level and is slated to begin the coming season at Double-A Tampa.