Yankees' Greg Bird: Able to begin hitting
Bird (ankle) hit off a tee Tuesday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.
The team's medical staff announced earlier in the week that Bird could be able to return at some point in August, and since then the first baseman been able to start playing catch and hitting. The 24-year-old reported that all discomfort in his ankle is gone after undergoing surgery in July, but he's already suffered a series of setbacks since hitting the DL at the start of May. With that in mind, Bird will likely face a lengthy rehab assignment once he reaches that stage of his recovery.
