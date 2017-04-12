Bird (ankle, illness) will be available off the bench Wednesday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

It's been a frustrating start for Bird, who went 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts before suffering a bruised right ankle. Just as he seemed to be turning the page on the ankle issue, he came down with flu-like symptoms, but Bird's availability off the bench Wednesday suggests a return to the starting lineup is imminent.

