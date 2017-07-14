Yankees' Greg Bird: May need surgery

Bird has an issue with the os trigonum of his right ankle, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. He may need a second cortisone shot or surgery, which could extend his recovery another 6-to-8 weeks.

The first baseman's season faces another significant hurdle, despite the fact he took batting practice earlier this week. This concern over the additional bone may have been hindering his movement and ability to recover. It may be a stretch to expect a significant fantasy contribution from Bird for what's left of the 2017 season. This development contributed to the Yankees' recent acquisition of Garrett Cooper. First base remains a volatile position for the Yankees, though Matt Holliday (illness) may come off the disabled list Friday to assume most of those duties.