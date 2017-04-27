Yankees' Greg Bird: Reaches base twice Wednesday
Bird went 1-for-3 with one RBI, a walk, and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox.
Every hit seems like it snaps another drought at the plate for the 24-year-old, as he was 0-for-11 in the last three games coming into Wednesday and has seen his average slump down to .118. The pair of strikeouts brings his total up to 19 in just 51 at-bats, but he had been showing more plate discipline of late with just three punchouts in the previous five games. Bird will continue to get a long leash as the starting first baseman, but eventually he'll have to start producing.
