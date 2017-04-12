Yankees' Greg Bird: Remains out Wednesday
Bird (ankle, illness) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
There was some hope that Bird would be ready to go following Tuesday's off day, but the 24-year-old will remain out for a fourth straight game. Chris Carter will get the start at first base against lefty Blake Snell in Bird's absence. It seems he's still not back to full strength after battling flu-like symptoms in recent days, but fortunately, Bird is said to be healed from the bruised right ankle he dealt with over the weekend. He remains day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series finale.
