Bird (illness) is back in the lineup Thursday against the Rays, batting sixth and playing first base.

Bird sat out the past few games while feeling under the weather, but as his availability off the bench Wednesday indicated, he seems to be feeling much better Thursday. He'll slide down in the order a bit after getting off to a sluggish start, however, so he may accumulate fewer RBI opportunities if this positioning sticks.

