Yankees' Greg Bird: Set for second cortisone shot
Bird (ankle) will receive a second cortisone injection in hopes of avoiding surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The Yankees finally received some clarification on Bird's injury, as it was revealed that the os trigonum is the problem, specifically. "I don't think there's any guarantee," manager Joe Girardi admitted when asked about Bird's chances of avoiding a surgical procedure. With Bird's status up in the air, New York acquired Garrett Cooper as a stop-gap at first base.
