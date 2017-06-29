Yankees' Greg Bird: Shifted to 60-day DL
Bird (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Thursday.
Bird has already missed around 60 days with a lingering ankle injury, so the move was made to clear room on the 40-man roster for Chris Carter, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A on Thursday. The 24-year-old remains without a timetable for his return, and at this point, it seems the Yankees are unsure if he'll be able return at all before the end of the season.
