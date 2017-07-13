Yankees' Greg Bird: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Bird (ankle) took batting practice with short-season Staten Island on Tuesday, Rob Terranova of the Pinstriped Prospects reports.
It's a big first step for the Yankees' first baseman, who has battled ankle problems since spring training. Despite the progress, the rest of the season still remains in question as the Yankees debate if the better call would be exploratory surgery or shutting him down for the season.
