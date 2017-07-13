Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Takes batting practice Tuesday

Bird (ankle) took batting practice with short-season Staten Island on Tuesday, Rob Terranova of the Pinstriped Prospects reports.

It's a big first step for the Yankees' first baseman, who has battled ankle problems since spring training. Despite the progress, the rest of the season still remains in question as the Yankees debate if the better call would be exploratory surgery or shutting him down for the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast