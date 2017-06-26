Yankees' Greg Bird: Takes light run Sunday

Bird (ankle) was able to run on the field Sunday, Daniel Popper of the New York Daily News reports.

Bird received a cortisone shot earlier in the week after suffering a setback in his recovery, so it's an encouraging sign that he's able to ramp up the physical activity. There's no set timetable to proceed from this point, but Bird already has 12 rehab games under his belt before getting shutdown, so he may not need as much time to get back into shape once he sets out on a rehab assignment again.