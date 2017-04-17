Bird is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite coming off a monster game against the Cardinals, where he went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI, Bird will take a seat in favor of Aaron Hicks as southpaw Derek Holland toes the rubber for the White Sox. The 24-year-old should return to the lineup card with a righty taking the mound Tuesday.