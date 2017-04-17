Yankees' Greg Bird: Takes seat Monday
Bird is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite coming off a monster game against the Cardinals, where he went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI, Bird will take a seat in favor of Aaron Hicks as southpaw Derek Holland toes the rubber for the White Sox. The 24-year-old should return to the lineup card with a righty taking the mound Tuesday.
More News
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...