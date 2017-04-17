Bird went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI during Sunday's win over St. Louis.

Bird put the league and fantasy owners on notice this spring with a monster March, but he entered Sunday with a 1-for-26 start to the campaign, and an ankle injury and the flu also cost him four games. He's still largely unproven with just 212 career plate appearances, but Bird's flashed huge upside during that span. The 24-year-old first baseman should have a long leash to work his way back into the heart of the order, too.