Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits bench Friday
Ellsbury is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Ellsbury takes a seat after starting the past seven games. In his place, Brett Gardner slides over to center while Clint Frazier mans left field for the series opener.
