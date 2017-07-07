Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Hits bench Friday

Ellsbury is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

Ellsbury takes a seat after starting the past seven games. In his place, Brett Gardner slides over to center while Clint Frazier mans left field for the series opener.

