Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Leading off Wednesday

Ellsbury is starting in center field and batting leadoff for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays.

Brett Gardner is set for his first off-day of the season, moving Ellsbury up in the batting order. The 33-year-old is off to a nice start on the year, batting .348 with a .940 OPS, a trend he'll look to continue while seeing more at-bats in the No. 1 slot.