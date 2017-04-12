Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Leading off Wednesday
Ellsbury is starting in center field and batting leadoff for Wednesday's matinee against the Rays.
Brett Gardner is set for his first off-day of the season, moving Ellsbury up in the batting order. The 33-year-old is off to a nice start on the year, batting .348 with a .940 OPS, a trend he'll look to continue while seeing more at-bats in the No. 1 slot.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Slides down to cleanup Friday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Pops first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Multi-hit game Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Expected to bat fifth•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Arrives at camp Tuesday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...