Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Out of lineup Saturday
Ellsbury is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
Ellsbury will get a day off following an 0-for-4 performance at the plate during Friday night's loss. In his place, Brett Gardner slides over to center while Clint Frazier nabs the start in left.
