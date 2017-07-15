Play

Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Out of lineup Saturday

Ellsbury is not in the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Ellsbury will get a day off following an 0-for-4 performance at the plate during Friday night's loss. In his place, Brett Gardner slides over to center while Clint Frazier nabs the start in left.

