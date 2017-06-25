Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Out on rehab assignment

Ellsbury (concussion) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Dan Martin of the New York Post reports.

Ellsbury was scheduled to play just five innings, and he went 1-for-3 while manning center field. The 33-year-old, now fully free of concussion symptoms, is set to continue his rehab assignment Sunday before shifting to Double-A Trenton at the start of the week. The club has yet to offer up a firm timetable for Ellsbury to be activated, but it now appears that will be coming sooner rather than later.

