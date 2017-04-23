Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Provides only offense against Pirates
Ellsbury went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.
The veteran outfielder is off to a solid start to the campaign with a .333/.380/.455 slash line, 11 runs, two home runs, four RBI and six stolen bases. Injuries have been the biggest hindrance to Ellsbury's fantasy stock over the years, but as long as he's healthy, he has the potential to be a serviceable five-category contributor that can provide the biggest boost in the stolen bases column.
More News
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Slides down to cleanup Friday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Pops first homer of season Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Multi-hit game Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Expected to bat fifth•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...