Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Provides only offense against Pirates

Ellsbury went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

The veteran outfielder is off to a solid start to the campaign with a .333/.380/.455 slash line, 11 runs, two home runs, four RBI and six stolen bases. Injuries have been the biggest hindrance to Ellsbury's fantasy stock over the years, but as long as he's healthy, he has the potential to be a serviceable five-category contributor that can provide the biggest boost in the stolen bases column.

