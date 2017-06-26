Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Reinstated from DL
Ellsbury was reinstated from the 7-day concussion disabled list Monday.
Ellsbury has been easing back into regular activities after suffering a brutal head injury when he collided with a wall in a late-May game against the Royals. The veteran outfielder has looked good in a rehab assignment at Triple-A, going 3-for-8 with two doubles over two games, and the scuffling Yankees could certainly use his bat back in the lineup. Ellsbury was hitting a respectable .281 with 14 RBI and eight stolen bases when he hit the DL, and he should return to his regular post in center field, especially with Aaron Hicks (oblique) landing on the 10-day DL.
