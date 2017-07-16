Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Resting for Game 1 of doubleheader

Ellsbury is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.

Ellsbury didn't start in Saturday's game, but still picked up three plate appearances off the bench with the contest lasting 16 innings. He'll be able to pick up some rest during the matinee Sunday before likely rejoining the lineup for the second contest at 8;05 p.m. EST. Brett Gardner draws the start in center field in Game 1.