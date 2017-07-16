Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Resting for Game 1 of doubleheader
Ellsbury is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox.
Ellsbury didn't start in Saturday's game, but still picked up three plate appearances off the bench with the contest lasting 16 innings. He'll be able to pick up some rest during the matinee Sunday before likely rejoining the lineup for the second contest at 8;05 p.m. EST. Brett Gardner draws the start in center field in Game 1.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...