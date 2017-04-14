Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Slides down to cleanup Friday

Ellsbury is batting cleanup for Friday's contest with the Cardinals, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Ellsbury manned the leadoff spot while Brett Gardner was out of commission, but with the latter returning to the lineup, Ellsbury slides down in the order a bit. That being said, this is still a favorable spot in the order, as now he could be in line for more RBI opportunities moving forward if this positioning sticks.

