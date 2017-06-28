Yankees' Jacoby Ellsbury: Takes seat Wednesday
Ellsbury is out of the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Southpaw Carlos Rodon is on the hill for the White Sox, so manager Joe Girardi will give Ellsbury his first rest since he was activated from the disabled list two games ago. Ellsbury still looks set to occupy a near-everyday role in center field, but his at-bats will likely fall by the wayside once Aaron Hicks (oblique) returns from the DL.
