Garcia is on track to make his Yankees debut Friday against the Indians, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Garcia was previously expected to make his first start in pinstripes during Thursday's series opener, but those duties will now fall to Sonny Gray, who was acquired from the Athletics a day after the Yankees traded for Garcia. With the additions of Gray and Garcia, Caleb Smith, who has already been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and Jordan Montgomery are expected to lose out on rotation spots. Montgomery will start Saturday's game, however, as manager Joe Girardi looks to build in an additional day of rest for All-Star Luis Severino.