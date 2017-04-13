Yankees' James Kaprielian: Headed for Tommy John surgery
Kaprielian (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on April 18. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.
The writing seemed to be on the wall for Kaprielian, as the Yankees were openly concerned from the moment he was put on the minor-league DL with elbow pain. This is incredibly disappointing, as the 23-year-old righty has just 56.1 professional innings under his belt -- 27 of those coming in the Arizona Fall League. He has flashed frontline stuff when healthy, so he is still worth holding in deeper dynasty leagues, but he will be 24 years old with no experience above High-A when he is finally able to return to the mound in May or June of 2018.
