Yankees' James Kaprielian: May face surgery
Kaprielian (elbow) may be facing surgery, Newsday's Erik Boland reports. "The rehab process has not been successful," general manager Brian Cashman said. "So he's facing some decisions."
Kaprielian is on the minor-league DL after experiencing elbow pain that popped up this spring. The 23-year-old has pitched just 56 innings during two seasons in the minors, the second of which featured him being shut down due to a flexor tendon strain in his elbow. A decision regarding the next step in Kaprielian's recovery should be forthcoming.
