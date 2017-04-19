Yankees' James Kaprielian: Undergoes successful T.J. surgery
Kaprielian (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Kaprielian will miss the entirety of the 2017 campaign while he rehabs his surgically repaired elbow in hopes of returning to full strength in 2018.
More News
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Headed for Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: May face surgery•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: To seek opinion from Dr. Neil ElAttrache•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Heads to disabled list with elbow pain•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Sent to minors after start•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Making spring debut Thursday•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...