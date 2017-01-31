Yankees' James Kaprielian: Will attend Yankees camp
Kaprielian was invited to Yankees camp for spring training.
After missing almost all of the 2016 season with an elbow injury, Kaprielian was able to pitch seven games in the Arizona Fall League. Although he allowed 16 runs (13 of which were earned) over 27 innings of work, Kaprielian managed to strike out 26 batters. He'll likely begin 2017 at High-A Tampa, but could very well climb through New York's farm system if he stays healthy.
