Gurka agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 29-year-old reliever was released by the Rockies in August of last year after struggling mightily in the majors. In just 17.1 big league innings, he has accumulated a career 9.35 ERA. He pitched well at Triple-A, posting a 1.63 ERA in 21.1 innings during 2016, but his major league struggles will probably force him into an organizational depth role.