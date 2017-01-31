Gurka agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 29-year-old reliever was released by the Rockies in August of last year after struggling mightily in the majors. In just 17.1 big league innings, he has accumulated a career 9.35 ERA. He pitched well at Triple-A, posting a 1.63 ERA in 21.1 innings during 2016, but his major league struggles will probably force him into an organizational depth role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball