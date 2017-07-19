Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: DFA'd by Yankees
Choi was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.
This move doesn't seem to be a result of Choi's performance this season. As the left-handed half of a platoon at first base, the 26-year-old went 4-for-18 with two home runs and five RBI. However, with Todd Frazier joining the Bronx Bombers, Chase Headley will move over to fill Choi's role at first base, leaving the latter without a role in the big leagues. He'll head back to the minors to act as organizational depth, although this strong showing (albeit in a small sample size) could create some intrigue while he's exposed to waivers.
More News
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Sitting out vs. left-hander Monday•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Rejoins lineup at first base•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Homers in second straight contest Friday•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Has contract selected Tuesday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...