Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Gets day off Saturday
Choi is out of the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Choi has started the past two games since getting called up Tuesday, turning heads by launching two-run homers in both contests. He gives way to Austin Romine at first base Saturday, but expect to see the 26-year-old back receiving more opportunities while Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) remain sidelined.
