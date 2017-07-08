Choi is out of the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

Choi has started the past two games since getting called up Tuesday, turning heads by launching two-run homers in both contests. He gives way to Austin Romine at first base Saturday, but expect to see the 26-year-old back receiving more opportunities while Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) remain sidelined.

