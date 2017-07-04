Choi had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Choi is set to join the big club in place of Chris Carter, who was designated for assignment after batting just .203 in 61 games for the Yankees this season. The 26-year-old was slashing .289/.371/.505 with eight homers in 56 games at Triple-A before earning the promotion. Choi spent some time in the majors with the Angels last season, but he struggled to a .170/.271/.339 triple slash in just 54 games. Still, the Yankees will likely give Choi a chance to prove himself at first base with Greg Bird (ankle) and Tyler Austin (hamstring) both on the shelf.