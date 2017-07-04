Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Has contract selected Tuesday
Choi had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
Choi is set to join the big club in place of Chris Carter, who was designated for assignment after batting just .203 in 61 games for the Yankees this season. The 26-year-old was slashing .289/.371/.505 with eight homers in 56 games at Triple-A before earning the promotion. Choi spent some time in the majors with the Angels last season, but he struggled to a .170/.271/.339 triple slash in just 54 games. Still, the Yankees will likely give Choi a chance to prove himself at first base with Greg Bird (ankle) and Tyler Austin (hamstring) both on the shelf.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...