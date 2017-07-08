Yankees' Ji-Man Choi: Homers in second straight contest Friday
Choi went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk Friday against the Brewers.
Choi crushed his second homer of the campaign to erase a one-run deficit for the Yankees in the fourth of a home loss. He's homered in each of his two starts since being placed in the lineup on July 5 while Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness) are missing time. He's a player to consider using in daily lineups while he remains hot, though his time with the Angels in 2016 would make it seem unlikely that he'll be able to maintain strong production for an extended period of time.
