Choi is starting at first base and batting seventh for Wednesday's matinee game against the Blue Jays.

Choi will make his first major league start since 2016 after having his contract selected by the Yankees on Tuesday. The 26-year-old is the latest option at first base in place of the ailing Tyler Austin (hamstring) and Matt Holliday (illness), though his audition may be a temporary one. Choi hit just .170/.271/.339 over 54 games with the Angels last season, but has shown flashes of improvement in Triple-A this year, batting .289 with 43 RBI.