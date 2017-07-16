Choi will start at first base and bat eighth in the first game of the doubleheader Sunday against the Red Sox.

The newly acquired Garrett Cooper started at first base during the first two games of the series, but that was likely a result of the Red Sox bringing a pair of lefties to the hill in Drew Pomeranz and Chris Sale. The lefty-hitting Choi still looks like he'll occupy the larger side of the platoon, and though he'll be back in the lineup for Game 1, he'll likely sit out the second half of the twin bill with southpaw David Price on the hill for Boston.