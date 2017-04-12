Barbato was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday.

Barbato has always had a high propensity to strike batters out, but when push came to shove, his spring performance paired with his mediocre start to the Triple-A season left him as the odd-man out when New York needed a 40-man roster spot for pitching prospect Jordan Montgomery. Barbato should continue to fill a spot in the Triple-A rotation, but he'll need to improve his control and performance as a whole if he wants to regain good standing in the organization.