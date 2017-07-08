Yankees' Jonathan Holder: Called up to majors
Holder was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday.
Holder will return to the Yankees bullpen nearly two weeks after being sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he appeared in just two games. Over 33.1 innings of relief this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.78 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts and a .284 BAA, so he likely slots back into a middle-relief role going forward. Luis Cessa was sent down to free up room on the roster for Holder.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...