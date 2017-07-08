Holder was recalled by the Yankees on Saturday.

Holder will return to the Yankees bullpen nearly two weeks after being sent down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he appeared in just two games. Over 33.1 innings of relief this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.78 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts and a .284 BAA, so he likely slots back into a middle-relief role going forward. Luis Cessa was sent down to free up room on the roster for Holder.